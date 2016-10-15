Indian hockey player Sardar Singh gets high court’s stay on sexual harassment case

NewDelhi,Oct15:Delhi High Court has stayed the proceedings before a trial court here against former Indian national Hockey team captain Sardar Singh, facing allegation of sexual harassment made by his estranged girlfriend, an ex-British player.

“Further proceedings before the trial court shall remain stayed,” Justice Vipin Sanghi said and issued notice to the former Under-19 British hockey player seeking her response on Singh’s plea by January 6 next year.

The court has also sought the reply of Delhi Police on Sardar Singh’s plea seeking stay on proceedings before a trial court which had allowed the woman’s complaint seeking directions to the police for lodging an FIR.

Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, exploitation, mental, physical and emotional torture made by his estranged girlfriend, has submitted before the high court that the trial court did not give him a chance to be heard and no notice was issued before passing the order.

The woman had approached the trial court alleging that the police did not take action on her complaint against Singh. The allegations levelled against Singh by the woman also includes charges of attempt to murder, causing miscarriage without consent and criminal intimidation.

In her complaint, she has alleged that the hockey player had established physical relation on the false promise of marriage and was also involved with other women.

She also alleged that Singh would beat her up, and refused to accept responsibility after she conceived and pressurised the complainant to undergo an abortion.

Singh had earlier denied all the allegations levelled against him by the British hockey player of Indian origin.

The victim had alleged that she met the captain during the 2012 London Olympics for the first time and later entered into a physical relationship.