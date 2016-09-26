As an Indian it hurts: Kohli pauses to remember Uri amid victory

Kanpur, Sep 26: Skipper Virat Kohli reacts to Uri attack: “As an Indian it hurts. What is going on is disturbing and I cannot even imagine what is going through the minds of the families,” the 27-year-old said after 500th Test match. While Kohli was all smiles after the 197-run triumph, he paused to pay homage to the 18 soldiers killed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed on in Uri on September 18.

This picture fills me with emotions I can’t explain. To all the brave hearts, Jai Hind #UriAttack #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/l0bFhy95tR — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 19, 2016

The cricketer had previously tweeted a message to the brave men of the Indian Armed Forces.