Indian launch of Volkswagen Ameo diesel variant tomorrow

NewDelhi,Sept26:Moving ahead of the diesel gate emissions scandal, Volkswagen India is all set to launch the diesel variant of their newly launched sub-4 metre compact sedan, Ameo in India tomorrow.

We had earlier reported that the company was mulling over launching the diesel variant of the Ameo sub-4 metre compact sedan, we now have confirmation that the new car with the diesel engine will make its entry into the Indian portfolio.

Engine:

Now reports suggest that the new Volkswagen Ameo will come with 1.5L TDI Engine, four-Cylinder, In-line that produces peak power of 90PS and peak torque of 230Nm @1500 – 2500, mated to five-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Trim Levels:

Moreover, the all new Ameo Diesel will come in three trim levels- Trendline, Comfortline and Highline.

Dimensions:

The Volkswagen Ameo will be 3998mm in length, 1682mm in width and 1469mm in height.

Features:

The Volkswagen Ameo variants will come equipped with dual front airbags and ABS as standard. The car will also come equipped with first in segment features like cruise control, rain sensing wipers along with static cornering lights and the dynamic Touchscreen multimedia music system with Mirror Link, i-pod connectivity and phonebook viewer.

Competition:

The Volkswagen Ameo will be competing against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Zest, Ford Figo Aspire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Xcent in the Indian market.