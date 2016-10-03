Indian launching fixed for tomorrow ;Google Pixel leaks ahead of launch

Mumbai, Oct 03: The latest Nexus device, newly-rechristened as the Google Pixel, has been accidentally revealed, confirming long-standing rumours about the new phone.

A Canadian carrier website Carphone Warehouse listed the two smartphones just days before their launch.

The listing reveals full specifications, design and items in the retail box. However, the pricing of the smartphone wasn’t revealed with the listings. Canada based telecom service provider Bell also accidentally flashed the Pixel XL on its website on October 2. we have a cached screenshot.

Talking of specifications, the Pixel XL comes with a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display with 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution protected with Gorilla Glass 4.

Pixel density on the smartphone is 534ppi, while it reaches just 441ppi on the 5-inch FHD AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 on the standard Pixel smartphone. The product page reveals that battery capacity on the Pixel is 2,770mAh with 32 hours talk time, while on the Pixel XL is 3,450mAh with 26 hours.

Both smartphones will feature fingerprint scanners and OIS on 12MP rear cameras, with f/2.0 aperture. Front cameras will have 8MP sensors on both phones and both devices pack in the same processor model and RAM capacity.

Pixel phones will run a 2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 821 SoC with 4GB of RAM and will come with either 32GB or 128GB of internal storage, expandable to 256GB.

Both smartphones will be running Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and have USB Type-C port. Google will also provide free unlimited photo backups at maximum resolution through Google Photos on both devices.