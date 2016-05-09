Indian maid allegedly tortured to death in Saudi Arabia

Telangana, May. 9: A 25-year-old Hyderabadi woman who went to Saudi Arabia to work as a ‘house maid’ was allegedly tortured to death, as she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the King Saud hospital for chest diseases in Saudi Arabia.

The family members of Asima Khatoon were informed about the death on Thursday when an unknown person called her mother from Riyadh and informed that Asima was no more.

Asima used to call her family and lament about the torture being allegedly meted out to her at the hands of her employer.

Three days before her death, Chief Secretary of Telangana Dr. Rajiv Sharma had made a request in writing at the behest of the deceased’s family to rescue her from the clutches of her employer and repatriate her back to Hyderabad.

Asima, a resident of Shah Colony in Dabeerpura, had left for Riyadh in December 2015 on a ‘house maid’ visa procured via an agent.

Since the government had stopped issuing ‘house maid’ visas about two years ago, she was in fact, sent to Riyadh on a business visit visa for 90 days and was illegally kept there in confinement.

Though there was no information from her since her departure, she telephoned home about two months ago informing the family about the instances of torture that had been meted out to her from the hands of her employer, Abdul Rahman Ali Mohammed.

She told her mother on the phone that she was being harassed mentally and physically and requested her family to make arrangements for her return at any cost.

The Police is presently investigating the case.