Colombo Sept9:A 31-year-old Indian man was today arrested by Sri Lankan police at the airport here for allegedly carrying heroin worth 10 million rupees, police said.

He was arrested by Colombo international airport narcotics officials early this morning after his arrival from Chennai. The accused was carrying 1.4 kg of heroine worth Rs 10 million, they said.

He has been detained for seven days and investigations are underway, police said.