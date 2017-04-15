Indian man commits suicide in Sharjah

SHARJAH,April15: A 52-year-old Indian man allegedly committed suicide in Sharjah by hanging himself in his room in his family apartment, a media report said.

Police said they received a call at 11.30 p.m. (local time) about the incident, the Khaleej Times reported on Friday.

Officials said the man was identified as S.M.

The body was found hanging in his room when police and forensic officers arrived at the apartment.

According to the officials the man died at 8 p.m. His family members were unaware of the incident and they thought he was sleeping.

The body was taken to a forensic laboratory for investigation to determine the exact cause of the death, said officials.

The police were questioning the family members along with others who lived in the same two-bedroom apartment.