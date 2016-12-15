Indian man jailed for sexually assaulting British woman in Dubai

Dubai, Dec 15: A 23-year-old Indian accused of sexually assaulting a British woman in Dubai was sentenced to three months in jail, the media reported on Thursday.

According to the public prosecution records, the man attacked the 35-year-old woman when he went to deliver grocery at her home.

The Indian man pleaded not guilty to the charge in the Court of First Instance, the Khaleej Times reported.

The woman in her complaint said: “When the delivery man arrived, I let him enter my house garden. I paid him the money and took the bags but all of sudden he jumped on me. He tried to grope me.”

The woman said she warned him of police action, after which he ran away. Later, she informed her husband about the incident and called the police.

However, the accused said the housewife invited him to drink with her. He claimed that when he did not accept her invitation, she made up the story that he sexually assaulted her, said a police official.

The court ordered the Indian man’s deportation after his jail time gets over. The worker may appeal the ruling within 15 days.