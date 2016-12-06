Indian man who walked 1,000 kms in Dubai back home in Trichy

NEW DELHI,Dec6: Thanks to Sushma Swaraj, an Indian man who walked a 1,000 kilometres for justice in Dubai, is finally back home in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

Jagannathan Selvaraj, 48, covered a distance of 22 km each way to attend labour court proceedings at the Dubai Courts, he told Khaleej Times recently. He was living in Sonapur on the outskirts of Dubai and had to go to a neighbourhood called Karama in the city to attend court.

To make it to every hearing, he walked from Sonapur to Karama and back, a journey that took him a total of four hours. And he did this for every court hearing which took place every couple of weeks – for a total of 20-plus hearings – because he was too poor to afford bus fare.

As Sushma Swaraj said: “We have brought him back to India and sent him to his village. He went up and down to the court 20 times over a year. That made it 1000 Kms.”

“My case number was 826 and I had to walk 2 hours in the morning to reach the court in Dubai. I used to get up early morning at 4 am on the days the court was to hear my case. Every 15 days, I had to walk all the way to the court because I did not have the money to pay for bus or taxi,” Selvaraj told Khaleej Times.

He also said he’s not just braved the heat but also the traffic, sandstorms and the crippling exhaustion – all because he just wanted to return home to India.

I used to start early in the mornings when it was less hot. From Sonapur, I would walk to Al Qusais, then Al Nahda, the Airport Free Zone and from there on to Karama. I did not have money to buy a bus ticket or take the Metro. Nobody helped me, but I must have attended the court at least 20 times during the two years,”he told Khaleej Times.

Selvaraj began his court journey after his mother died in an accident in his village in Tirucharapalli two years ago. He was denied time off to attend her funeral.

And now he’s finally back home.