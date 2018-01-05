Indian man with wife beside, gropes US woman, arrested

New Delhi, Jan 5: An Indian national travelling in the US with his wife was arrested onboard a flight in Michigan on Thursday, for sexually assaulting a woman, reported The Washington Post. Prabhu Ramamoorthy, residing in the country on a temporary visa was accused of abusing a 22-year-old on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Detroit on January 3 while his wife was reportedly seated net to him.

The woman in her complaint stated that she woke from a small nap to find her pants open with the man’s hand inside and her shirt unbuttoned.

But however, Ramamoorthy and his wife accused the woman of taking a pill and falling asleep on the man’s knees and the Indian couple requested for a seat change.