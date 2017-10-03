Indian Mobile Congress, 2017 launches Rs 299 Detel handset in India

New Delhi,Oct03:While launching the cheapest ever mobile phone, Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, Detel India told UNI that the handset is a great feature phone that is for now available at Rs299, GST inclusive and available for sale in the retail market and Online.

We are taking bookings. We are supplying the ‘Make in India’ phone in the retail market directly.

India’s first ever mobile, internet and technology event, the India Mobile Congress 2017 (IMC), concluded on Friday, leaving in its wake a road map for the Digital India of tomorrow.

He said, “At Detel we sell a range of feature phones, with its world’s most economical phone priced at just Rs 299 and range goes up to Rs 799. This is why we are here – to get the word out. Detel has already shipped close to a two million of these handsets.”

Munish Jindal, Vice President of Detel,

He said, “The phone is a feature phone which has 1.44 inch of Monochrome Display. The phone has single SIM facility and it is powered by a 650 mAh battery. It may sound unbelievable but it’s true.It also has Torch Light, Phonebook, FM Radio, Speaker and Vibration Mode too.”