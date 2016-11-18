Indian Navy denies Pakistan’s claim of of detecting and chasing away Indian submarine

Karachi, November 18: The Indian Navy on Friday denied Pakistan’s claim of detecting and chasing away an Indian submarine in its waters.

The Pakistan Navy on Friday said it detected an Indian submarine near its waters and “chased it out” in time, according to Geo News.

“Indian Navy categorically denies the report as blatant lies,” Indian Navy Spokesperson Captain D.K. Sharma said.

According to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson, their fleet units “chased” the Indian submarine until it left Pakistani territory, Geo TV reported.

The spokesperson further said that the Pakistani Navy’s ability to “push back” the submarine was a testament to the country’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Pakistan was “capable of giving a fitting response to any sort of aggression (by India)”, the spokesperson added. He alleged that India is “trying to station its submarines in Pakistani waters”. IANS