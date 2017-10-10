Indian Navy dismisses sailor for undergoing irreversible gender re-assignment

New Delhi, October 10: Indian Navy discharged the services of a sailor who underwent gender reassignment surgery to become a woman.

Manish Giri, the sailor, had undergone surgery last year in Mumbai after he felt like ‘a woman trapped in a man’s body’. He has changed his name to ‘Sabi’ and dresses up like a woman.

The issues cropped up when the sailor returned to INS Eksila base in Visakhapatnam after the surgery. The maritime force had allegedly kept the sailor in a psychiatric ward for six months.

Indian Navy claims that seven years ago they had recruited Giri under ‘Indian male citizen’ and they added that this is the first ever case of gender transformation in the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy induct women officers but recruits only men as sailors, soldiers, and airmen in entry-level or lower ranks. Till now, transgender or transsexual people are not allowed to join the armed forces.

Giri was handed with the discharge letter on Friday by the maritime force invoking the clause of ‘Service No Longer Required’ under the Navy Regulations. This was approved by the defense ministry.

As the mandatory service clause in armed forces is 15 years, the sailor is not eligible for any pension.

“The serving sailor chose to undergo irreversible gender re-assignment on his own accord whilst on leave, wilfully altering his gender status from the one he was recruited for at the time of his induction,” said Indian maritime force in its official statement.

The statement said, “He has, therefore, breached the Recruitment Regulations and eligibility criteria for his employment as a sailor in the Indian Navy.” It added that the existing service rules and regulations can’t allow the sailor to continue his service after the altered gender status, medical condition, and the resultant employability restrictions.

Giri is to fight for justice.