Indian Navy on high alert in Mumbai, children saw black dressed men in arms, speaking different language

Mumbai, September 22: Schoolchildren spot men with arms near Uran in Mumbai. They were dressed up in black clothes.

Between four and five men suspected to be terrorists were spotted wearing army fatigues carrying arms near the ammunition dump in Uran Naval base, at 6 am today.Indian Navy on highest alert.

This is the highest state of alert that Indian Navy has ever issued.

High alert was issued on Thursday at Naval ammunition depot INS Abhimanyu, opposite Mumbai harbour, after two school kids said they saw some men carrying weapons. Mumbai Airforce also unites with navy for further actions. The children heard the men with guns speaking different language.

The Indian Navy was put on alert along with Mumbai anti-terror squad and other security agencies. Police, anti-terror squad, crime branch are engaged in operations.

According to TV reports, about four to five people were spotted wearing army fatigues in Uran near Mumbai, at 6 am on Thursday.

However, an IB source said that as of now, nothing suspicious has been found. The girl had told the police about suspect, but initial verification of the fact doesn’t revel anything.

More details awaited.