Indian Navy patrol ship, the INS Sharda, fights off pirates trying ti take over Liberian ship at the Gulf of Aden

May 17, 2017 | By :
Indian Navy patrol ship, the INS Sharda, fights off pirates trying ti take over Liberian ship at the Gulf of Aden

GULF OF ADEN,May17:  An Indian Navy patrol ship, the INS Sharda, fought off pirates at the Gulf of Aden trying to take control of a Liberian registered ship, the MV Mountbatten.

The incident took place yesterday around 230 nautical miles or 426 km southwest of Salalah.

The Sharda, which was 30 nautical miles (56 km) away from the MV Mountbatten, responded to a distress call from the ship.

gulf of aden piracy story 650 1

According to the navy, there were two dhows along with eight skiffs in the vicinity of the cargo ship. Three of these sped away at a high speed on seeing the Indian patrol ship. A team of Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) supported by an armed helicopter boarded the dhows and conducted search operations.

Navy commandos recovered a hidden high calibre AKM rifle along with one filled magazine which had 27 rounds. No fishing gear was found on any of the boats, which, the navy said, confirmed that the crew were pirates.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Related News
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the government has planted over six crore saplings to increase green cover of UP
New arrival of a third statue , a urinating pug, near the Charging Bull statue, has feminists fuming over on Wall street
Women engineer Deepanwita Ghosh arrested for cheating Amazon for 70 lakhs
Amazon trying to be One-Stop Shop for subscriptions
Married couple in US trying to conceive discover that they were biological twins after DNA test
China ignores Indian assistance in rescuing pirates hijacked ship
China ignores Indian assistance in rescuing pirates hijacked ship
Man shot dead for trying to seize gun from soldier at Paris Orly airport
Top