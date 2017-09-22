Indian Navy to get first indigenously built Scorpene submarine INS Kalvari: Milestone in Navy’s submarine programme

New Delhi, September 22: The first Scorpene submarine Kalvari would be sent to the Indian Navy at the Mazagon Dock Ltd shipyard and which would be commissioned soon. According to reliable sources, this development is a major milestone in the submarine programme of Indian Navy as the vessel is expected to help India’s maritime prowess.

According to official sources, a senior Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd official said that “History was written at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd with the delivery of the first Scorpene submarine Kalvari, to the Indian Navy today. The second one INS Khanderi is scheduled for delivery by December.The contract for the construction and the transferring of technology for six Scorpene submarines in series was signed in October 2005 with M/s DCNS of France as ‘collaborator’ and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd as builder. The submarine is named Kalvari after the dreaded Tiger Shark that is a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

According to media sources, the first Kalvari was commissioned in December 1967 and was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after 30 years of service. A statement said that “In true nautical tradition, Kalvari would be modified by Mazagon Dock. Coming in the 50th year of Indian submarine operations that is being celebrated as the Golden Jubilee of the Submarine Arm, the occasion has that extra special significance.”

This new submarine has better stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

The statement further said that “The attack would be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. Scorpene submarines will undertake multifarious types of missions like anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance. The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres and would guarantee interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It is a potent platform, marking a generational shift in submarine operations.”

The statement added that the second of the scorpenes submarine under construction at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Khanderi were launched in January,2017 and is still undergoing the rigorous phase of sea trials. The third Scorpene, Karanj, is being readied for launch later in 2017. The remaining submarines are in various stages of outfitting.