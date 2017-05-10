Indian-origin businessman spared jail time by UK court after he refunded money he conned into buying faulty second-hand cars

LONDON,May10: An Indian-origin businessman has been spared jail time by a UK court after he refunded thousands of pounds to people he conned into buying faulty second-hand cars.

Harsikander Dhillon, 34, had pleaded guilty to eight counts of engaging in misleading commercial practice at Leicester Crown Court.

Court Recorder Timothy Walker handed Mr Dhillon and his sales agent, Barry Porter, suspended jail sentences on Monday, the ‘Leicester Mercury’ reported.

Mr Dhillon was handed an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Mr Porter was given a six-month sentence, suspended for 14 months, as well as 160 hours of unpaid work.

A suspended sentence in the UK relates to a sentence where the accused can escape jail time by serving a period of probation.

The court was told that he had deposited 24,550 pounds in a bank account to refund all eight customers, and that the duo had agreed to pay 15,000 pounds in court costs.

“You were acting with a disregard for your customers that was quite astounding. You were greedy. It must have become apparent you were acting unlawfully, but it better suited you to continue to act unlawfully. It plainly crosses the custody threshold,” Walker told Mr Dhillon and Mr Porter.

Harsikander Dhillon, Director of Granth Cars in Belgrave area of Leicester, was investigated by the UK’s trading standards after 11 complaints were made within six months of them going into business together in May 2015.

He was responsible for buying eight defective cars and selling them on for sometimes thousands of pounds more than they were worth.

Cameron Crowe, representing Mr Dhillon, told the newspaper that his client had “relied on the expertise of others who were supposed experts and he ultimately failed to take the necessary steps to rectify further verification”.