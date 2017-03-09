Indian origin Canadian citizen barred from entering US, told to get immigrant visa

TORONTO, March09: An Indian origin Canadian citizen was barred from entering the US and told to get a immigrant visa if she wanted to cross the border.

Manpreet Kooner, who lives in Candian city of Montreal, said she was refused entry at a crossing along the Quebec-Vermont border on Sunday after a six-hour wait where she was fingerprinted, photographed and questioned before being refused, The Huffington Post (Canada) reported.

Ms Kooner, 39, said that the officials told her that she was an immigrant without a valid US visa, and claimed that the border agent told her, “I know you might feel like you’re being Trumped”.