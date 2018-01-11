Indian-origin man killed for refusing cigarette paper in UK

| By : Web Desk

London, January 11: An Indian-origin shopkeeper was killed by teens for refusing cigarette paper in North London, UK on Monday. 49 year old Vijay Patel owned a convenience store in the Mill area of the city where a group of three teenagers visited demanding cigarette paper. The shop worker who attended the teenagers requested them to furnish identification to prove that they were over the legal age limit to purchase tobacco and alcohol in UK which is 18 years.

The shop worker refused the cigarette paper as the teenagers were apparently below the age limit and this infuriated them. According to eye witnesses, the group became aggressive and threatened to vandalise the shop. Patel who was present at the shop, went to aid his employee and was punched to the floor by the teenagers. The shop worker was also attacked by the group and he sustained minor injuries. Patel, on the other hand, hit his head badly on the ground and succumbed to the injury later at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

The Metropolitan Police has taken the case and they have released CCTV images of the suspects. A 16-year old boy, who is believed to be the prime suspect, was produced before the court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Ian Lott, who is investigating the case said that the incident was unprovoked and spontaneous which claimed the life of an innocent man who was just trying to uphold the law.

Patel had moved to London with his family from India in 2006 and he was running a convenience store named Rota Express in North London.