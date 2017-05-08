Indian origin scientist at Uni of Minnesota develops thin film materials with wide bandgap for powerful electronic devices

Minneapolis, May8:Scientists, including those of Indian origin, have discovered a new material with highest- ever conductivity in its class, which could lead to smaller, faster and more powerful electronic devices.

What makes this nano-scale thin film material so unique is that it has a high conductivity, which helps electronics conduct more electricity and become more powerful, said researchers led by the University of Minnesota in the US.

