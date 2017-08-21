Indian-origin boy in UK with IQ of 162 ,grabs full score in spelling test on TV show

LONDON,August21: A 12-year-old of Indian-origin won the first round of the latest series of ‘Child Genius’, a show broadcast by Channel 4. Rahul, who has an IQ of 162, which is believed to be higher than the likes of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, got all 14 of his questions correct in the first round of the latest series of the show broadcast by Channel 4.

However, as neither scientist is recorded as having taken an IQ test, the scores are only estimates.