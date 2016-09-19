Indian-owned Mohinani Group clocks 50 years in Ghana, employed over 10,000

Accra, Sep 19 : The Indian-owned Mohinani Group says it has been able to provide employment to over 10,000 people as well as awarded scholarships and donated educational infrastructure and portable water to many communities in the 50 years that it has operated in Ghana.

“Over the last 50 years, the Mohinani Group has grown into a diversified world-class group of companies with businesses and brands across the globe with a penchant for innovation and industrial leadership,” Executive Director Ashok Mohinani told IANS.

The Group was founded by his father, Ram Mohinani with the first company, Poly Products, to manufacture flexible packaging products. The group has now expanded and operates across several countries in Africa. Two months ago, the University of Ghana awarded the founder an honorary degree for his achievements in industry.

To mark the Group’s 50th anniversary, it has started a re-cycling campaign to involve more than 5,000 pupils in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions to build a sustainable, healthy future and environment for children in Ghana.

Mohinani said the group wants to be at the “forefront of a change in Ghana that recognises that not everything we throw away is waste and that so much of what we do not need can be used again”.

The campaign, in the form of a competition, will educate pupils and their communities on waste management. The aim is to instill in them the habit of proper waste disposal and make use of dustbins to promote a clean and healthy environment. This will also include recycling paper, plastic and cans.

The campaign targets pupils aged 9 to 13 years in 20 selected primary and junior high schools in the two regions.

Mohinani said the campaign forms part of its commitment towards recycling plastic and carrier bags and, therefore, reducing the pressure on the environment.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone in our journey, we would like to reaffirm our continued commitment to giving back to society in an environmentally-sustainable way,” he added.

“This competition will motivate our youth to recycle by suggesting ways to engage everyone in a fun, educational programme that will involve students, staff and parents”, he said, adding that it would run for two months, after which the participants will be awarded exciting prizes ranging from learning material to waste disposal equipment.

The Group’s businesses include manufacturing (plastics and packaging products), distribution (consumer durables, electronics, electrical products), retail (office automation, tyres, building material), and international trade (polymers, chemicals and commodity raw materials).

It has also diversified into greenfield sectors such as real estate, hospitality and quick service restaurants