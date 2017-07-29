Indian pace bowlers perform in Sri Lanka’s second innings after setting the hosts a mammoth target of 550 runs to win

Indian pace bowlers perform in Sri Lanka's second innings after setting the hosts a mammoth target of 550 runs to win

GALLE, Sri Lanka, Jul 29 : India’s pacemen made early inroads into Sri Lanka’s second innings on the fourth morning of the first test today after setting the hosts a mammoth target of 550 runs to win.
Sri Lanka, already a batsman short after Asela Gunaratne fractured his thumb and was ruled out of the series, reached 85 for two at lunch, facing an uphill task to avoid going 1-0 down in the three-match series.

