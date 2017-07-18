Indian Paralympian Amit Kumar Saroha claims a silver medal in men’s club Discuss throw at World Para Athletics Championships in London

London,July18:Indian Paralympian Amit Kumar Saroha claimed a silver medal in men’s club Discuss throw F51 competition at the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

Saroha’s pulled off his best throw of 30.25 m in his third attempt to clinch the silver medal. The Para-athlete from Haryana has previously won silver in the Biennial Championships in Doha, 2015 and a gold medal at the Incheon Asian Para Games in 2014.

The 32 year old lost to Serbian Zeljko Dimitrijevic who managed to retain his crown with a throw of staggering 31.99m.

Saroha will next compete in the finals of men’s Discuss throw F52 event. Earlier in the tournament Indian javelin thrower won gold.