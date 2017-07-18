Indian Paralympian Amit Kumar Saroha claims a silver medal in men’s club Discuss throw at World Para Athletics Championships in London

July 18, 2017 | By :
Indian Paralympian Amit Kumar Saroha claims a silver medal in men’s club Discuss throw at World Para Athletics Championships in London

London,July18:Indian Paralympian Amit Kumar Saroha claimed a silver medal in men’s club Discuss throw F51 competition at the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

Saroha’s pulled off his best throw of 30.25 m in his third attempt to clinch the silver medal. The Para-athlete from Haryana has previously won silver in the Biennial Championships in Doha, 2015 and a gold medal at the Incheon Asian Para Games in 2014.

The 32 year old lost to Serbian Zeljko Dimitrijevic who managed to retain his crown with a throw of staggering 31.99m.

Saroha will next compete in the finals of men’s Discuss throw F52 event. Earlier in the tournament Indian javelin thrower won gold.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
London gas leak: Over 1,450 people evacuated from nightclub, hotel and railway station
Vijay Mallya appeared in London court for hearing in extradition case
London dog walker spots a crocodile in the River Thames near Chelsea Harbour
Thailand’s military junta says that Yingluck Shinawatra left Dubai for London
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to leave for London to see his ailing wife
Top