Indian Paralympic medallists to get lifetime healthcare by Aster DM

Mumbai, Oct 4 : Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday announced that it will offer lifetime healthcare to the Indian medal winners from the recently concluded Rio Paralympics 2016.

Azad Moopen, Chairman & Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, made the announcement at a special felicitation ceremony in Mumbai organised for the medal winners Devendra Jhajharia, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati and Deepa Malik.

Dr. Moopen, founder and Managing Trustee of Aster DM Foundation, joined Sachin Tendulkar among the key contributors to the financial reward offered to the winners.