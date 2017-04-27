Indian parents above 50 years no longer energetic to pursue their dreams

Mumbai, Apr 27: Indian parents above 50 years of age lack strength to fulfill their dreams, a survey released by Abott nutrition, a subsidiary of healthcare major Abbott Labs, said.

Around 97 per cent of them agreed that improved strength would help them to realise their unmet dreams and have a better quality of life.

The survey was conducted amongst 1,200 young working professionals, men and women (aged 25 to 40 years old) and their parents (aged over 50) across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Only 24 per cent of the parents dream about grandchildren and 15 per cent have dreams to raise their grandchildren.

While 65 per cent dream of travel, entrepreneurship and financial independence.

The survey found that, parents in Delhi and Chennai have cut down their travel and socialising as they do not have the energy anymore, even to do their daily chores.

The findings of the study were released by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, his daughter Rhea, Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba at a function here recently.