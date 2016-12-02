Indian physicist Thanu Padmanabhan wins wager on dark energy theory
PUNE,Dec2: Ten years ago at an international conference in Melbourne, renowned Indian theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, threw a challenge to the international community of astrophysicists to prove his ideas on dark energywrong by 2016.
On Thursday, David Wiltshire made an announcement conceding the wager in the CosPa2016 International conference in Sydney. Dark energy makes up three quarters of the universe and is also an enigmatic topic of discussion among cosmologists and astro-enthusiasts.
At the end of his plenary talk on December 15, 2006 at the 23rd Texas Symposium, Padmanabhan offered a bet to the audience that in the next ten years there will be no evidence to contradict the theory that dark energy (cosmological constant) is the root cause of accelerated expansion of the universe.