Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Myanmarese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi

Vientiane (Laos), September 8: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with Myanmarese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi on the sidelines of the 14th India-Asean Summit and the 11th East Asia Summit here.

“An icon of democracy, a partner of development. State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi meets PM @narendramodi,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

This was the first meeting between Modi and the Nobel peace laureate after the latter’s National League for Democracy (NLD) assumed power in Myanmar in March.

Last month, Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw was in New Delhi on his first official visit abroad after assuming charge.

Earlier in the day, Modi met with host and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and South Korean President Park Gyun-hye.

He is also scheduled to meet with US President Barack Obama later in the day.

The India-Asean Summit on Thursday is being attended by leaders of 10 southeast Asian nations – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand.

The East Asia Summit later in the day will be attended by leaders of the 10 Asean nations and those of India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.