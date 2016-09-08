Indian Railways introduces surge pricing In premier trains from Sept9

NEW DELHI ,Sept9: The Railways have decided to put in place the flexi fare system for premier trains–Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi from 9 September.

The base fare for Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains will be on flexi fare system, according to railways.

 However, there will be no change in the existing fare for 1AC and Executive Class of travel in premier trains.

While 10% of the seats will be sold in the normal fare in the beginning, it will go on increasing by 10% with every 10% of berths sold with the ceiling limit at maximum 50% depending upon the demand.

 For 2AC and Chair Car, the maximum hike is 50% while for 3AC, it is 40%.

Other supplementary charges like reservation charges, superfast charge, catering charges, service tax as applicable shall remain unchanged.

