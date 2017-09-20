Indian Railways to run special trains this Diwali and Dasara

Hyderabad, September 20: The South Central Railway on Wednesday announced that 18 Dasara special trains would run between Kachiguda and Tata Nagar. The special train would depart Kacheguda at 1pm on October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; November 6, 13, 20 and 27 on Mondays and will reach Tata Nagar at 7.45pm on the next day. In the return direction, the train will depart Tatanagar at 10.50pm on October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; November 7, 14, 21 and 28 on Tuesdays and will reach Kacheguda at 5am on the second day.

The authorities in the South Central Railways claimed that nine special trains would run from Hyderabad to Vishakhaptnam and Kakinada Port in Dasara season. According to reliable sources, two trains that would depart Hyderabad for Visakhapatnam on September 28 and 30, another two trains will run on September 29 and October 1 in the return direction. In a similar way, the Kakinada Port-bound special train would start from Hyderabad on September 27 and 29. In the return direction, two trains between Kakinada Port and Hyderabad are scheduled on September 28 and October 2.

According to official sources, the South Central Railway said that “We would run more special trains to the most sought-after places in order to meet the rush of passengers. A special train would also be running to Kakinada Port and Hyderabad .The Kakinada Port Hyderabad special train would depart Kakinada Port at 6:50pm on September 30.

According to media sources, the Railways would run an unreserved special train and provide temporary stoppages to clear the rush of passengers during the Dasara festival from September 29 to October 2. The Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru unreserved special would run on the Vijayadashami Day. The train (train No 06215) will be leaving Mysuru at 10.30 pm on September 30 and will arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 1.30 am. From Bengaluru, the train (train No 06216) will leave at 2 am on October 1 and arrive at Mysuru at 4.45 am. The Yeshwantpur-Kannur Daily Express (train No 16527) will be having an additional second class sleeper coach from September 19 to December 19.The facility in the return direction (train No 16528) from Kannur will be available from September 20 to December 20.