New Delhi, November 22: The Indian Railways is planning to switch on completely to electric trains in five years removing out the diesel based engines.

While addressing at a meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Piyal Goyal said that we planned to switch trains to electric-driven in the next five years. Piyush Goyal further mentioned that the diesel locomotives would be used for backup purposes in the yards.

This decision to switch completely to electric trains would help the railways to save around Rs 11,500 crore on an annual basis. After company General Electric’s diesel locomotive project in Bihar where company is planning to set up a factory at a cost of Rs 2,052.58 crore raised doubts after the decision of the above move.

Under this project, the Railways Ministry limited equity contribution that was planned for a period of 10 years whereas General Electric was to supply 1,000 diesel locomotives with high-level performance guarantees.

In order to guarantee the safety of the passengers, the Indian Railways will divert new tracks to replace the old ones. Piyush Goyal notified that new tracks are diverted for track renewal and there are no budget constraints.

A tender would be given out by the Indian Railways for receiving 7 lakh metric tonnes of rails for new tracks. According to sources, the ministry said that to improve the passenger experience. Railways would install 1 lakh TV screens at stations.

In addition, around lakhs of chairs at the top 1000 or 1500 railway stations where football was highest will be installed by the Indian Railways.

Previously, Prime Minster Narendra Modi urged to all Members of Parliament to set aside a portion from their funds for providing better amenities at stations under their constituencies.