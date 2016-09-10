Indian security challenges go beyond conventional borders: President Pranab Mukherjee

September 10, 2016 | By :
Pranab Mukherjee
President Pranab Mukherjee gives nod to four supporting legislation related to Goods and Services Tax.

New Delhi, September 10: President Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday that India’s security challenges go beyond the conventional borders and conventional threats.

He also said that the 21st century was witnessing chaos and asymmetric warfare involving both state and non-state actors.

Speaking at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) after reviewing the passing out parade of the summer term here, Mukherjee said: “Our security challenges in fact go much beyond conventional borders and conventional threats in the international arena,”

These include “a sizeable diaspora to protect in unstable regions in the world, energy security issues and protection of maritime sea lanes”, he said.

The President said time and again the country had to turn to its armed forces during times of internal crisis, both man-made and natural.

“All these challenges demand a capable and responsive armed forces to ensure stability and peace, so vital for our country on its path of peace and prosperity for all its citizens,” he added.

Mukherjee stressed that more than ever, India requires young men and women to take up the challenge of navigation through troubled waters and work tirelessly even at the risk of their lives for the country.

“The Indian Army represents the Instrument of Last Resort. Always remember that the acme of a great and powerful army does not lie in the power it can unleash but the manner and dexterity with which it does so,” Mukherjee said.

He also said more than one billion hopes were pinned on the shoulders of young and brave shoulders when they battle odds that seem insurmountable.

Mukherjee expressed happiness to see Officer Cadets from friendly countries like Afghanistan, Bhutan, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Lesotho at the function.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
‘First Women Firefighter’ – The tagline that makes Harshini Kanhekar feel ‘proud passionate and responsible’
Narendra Modi writes letter to ‘Pranab Da’, says ‘Will always cherish working with him’
President Pranab Mukherjee to address nation today on eve of demitting office
Presidential Polls 2017: Meira Kumar files nomination to challenge Ram Nath Kovind
President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the 42km last stretch of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Phase-1 connecting Majestic station to 10 new stations
President of India Pranab Mukherjee.
President Pranab Mukherjee to receive first copy of Mann Ki Baat
Top