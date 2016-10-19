Indian shuttler P.V Sindhu models for JFW magazine photoshoot

NewDelhi,Oct18:Looking like a demi goddes Olympian and Indian shuttler P.V.Sindh posed as the cover girl for JFW fashion magazine in a photoshoot session and also an interview about her experience of winning silver at the Rio Olympics

She hit another fierce one in a crimson gown, and a solid one in a navy crop-top set. In her interview with the magazine, she revealed how she had to stay away from junk food and her phone for three months before the Rio Olympics. And she made every bit of that sacrifice worth it, by winning a medal for the country.



Sindhu won a silver medal in Badminton at the Rio Olympics 2016. She told the magazine that for three months she had to sacrifice junk food and her phone but the medal for her country makes up for everything.

“It’s not over with just one medal, in the future I wish to get many more laurels for the country,” Sindhu further adds. . Go forth and shine bright, Sindhu

Picture Credits : jfwonline.com

JFW recognized the champ in this 21-year old badminton player and awarded her ‘Excellence in Sports’ at the JFW Awards 2014. With this win, PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal!