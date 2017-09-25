Indian shuttler PV Sindhu nominated for Padma Bhushan, third highest civilian award

New Delhi, September 25: Sports Ministry on Monday recommended the third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan for ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Bagging silver at the Rio Olympics last year, she made Indians to get goosebumps. However in the finals she ,ost narrowly to Spain’s Carolina Marin.

Winning Indian Open Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold title, Sindhu has been the shining star of 2017 season.

In the finals of Korea Open Super Series, the 22 year old beat her arch rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

It is the fruit for her hard work that Sports Ministry helmed by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore recommended Sindhu for this prestigious award. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is a former Olympian.

The same award is recommended by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the former Indian skipper and World Cup winning Captain MS Dhoni.