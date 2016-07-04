Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth, Attri-Reddy clinch Canada Open titles

Calgary (Canada), July 4: Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth clinched the Canada Open men’s singles title, while Rio-bound pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy bagged the men’s doubles title here on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Indian produced a rampaging form as he defeated South Korea’s Lee Hyun II 21-12, 21-10 in a match that lasted just 28 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

On the other hand, Attri and Reddy brushed aside Canada’s Adrian Liu and Toby Ng 21-8, 21-14 to win the doubles title.

Last month, Attri and Reddy became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to qualify for the Olympics in Rio, which starts from August 5. (ANI)