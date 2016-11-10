Indian singer Shibani Kashyap to perform at ‘Glimpses of India ‘in Cairo

Cairo, Nov 11: Popular Indian singer Shibani Kashyap will perform at the prize distribution ceremony of ‘Glimpses of India’ painting competition here on November 17.

The chief guest at the event will be celebrated Egyptian actress Dalia El Behery, whose first major appearance was in a video clip of the song “Tegeesh neaeesh” by Ali El Haggar, read a statement.

The ‘Glimpses of India’ painting competition is an annual feature in Egypt that commemorates the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and independent India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, the Indian Ambassador, said: “The ‘Glimpses of India’ painting competition is a bridge that connects us to the youth of Egypt and their affection and love for India. We believe the youth, who are the future of the country, will build stronger bonds. We are committed to nurture exchanges between the youth of our two countries to further deepen our relations.”

A catalogue featuring the prize-winning paintings of the children will also be released and distributed at the ceremony, to be held at Gomhouria Theatre here.

The Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture (MACIC), Embassy of India, Cairo, in cooperation with Ministry of Education organised the 22nd annual ‘Glimpses of India’ painting competition on October 18. The event was held across Egypt for the first time at six venues in Cairo/Giza and in six governorates of Alexandria, Dakahlia, Port Said, Ismailia, Fayyoum and Luxor across Egypt, attracting an unprecedented turnout by Egyptian school children.

Over 10,000 Egyptian students from 1092 schools participated in the competition, the statement read.

