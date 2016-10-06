Indian Smartphone maker Zen Mobile launches ‘Cinemax Force’ at Rs 4,290

New Delhi, Oct 6:  Domestic smartphone manufacturer Zen Mobile on Thursday launched a new affordable smartphone “Cinemax Force” at Rs 4,290.

The smartphone features 5.5-inch FWVGA display with Dragontrail glass, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

“We will continue to focus on strengthening our Cinemax portfolio by offering devices that are loaded with powerful and smart features at a competitive price point,” said Sanjay Kalirona, CEO of Zen Mobile, in a statement.

The device sports 5MP auto-focus rear camera, 2MP front camera, has 8GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 32GB and houses 2,900mAh battery.

The company has also introduced a screen damage replacement policy which is valid for one time replacement with a labour charge of Rs 180 for smartphones and Rs 90 for feature phones, with additional government taxes as applicable.

