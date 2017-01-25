Indian sportsmen and women awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2017

New Delhi, Jan 25:The people who are honoured with the Padma Shri, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik feature in the list of Padma awardees for 2017. Other sports personalities on the list include the Indian hockey captain PR Sreejesh, Paralympic gold medallist Thangavellu Mariyappan, gymnast Dipa Karmakar and discus thrower Vikas Gowda.

The Centre has also cleared the Padma Bhushan for former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Olympic medalist and badminton player PV Sindhu and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. Sindhu who became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at Olympics in 2016, is already the youngest recipient of India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri which was conferred on her in 2015.

In a heartening development, this year’s Padma awards list seems to have focused on ‘unsung heroes’. Included among the awardees are Imrat Khan, a folk singer from West Bengal and an IITian from Madhya Pradesh who has dedicated his life to social work. There is also Sukri Bommagowda, known as the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkalga tribe, one of the three aboriginal tribes of the Uttara Kannada district.

Others include a physically challenged farmer who transformed drought-hit Banaskantha in Gujarat into a major pomegranate producer and a tea-garden worker in West Bengal who converted his bike into an ambulance.

Eli Ahmed, a writer activist from Assam known for her contribution to children’s and women’s literature, and Anuradha Koirala, who has rescued and rehabilitated 12,000 sex trafficking victims, will be honoured with the Padma Shri award.

The Padma Shri will also be conferred on the captain of Indian cricket team for the visually challenged who led it to T20 and ODI world cups

The full list is as follows:

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons as per the list below. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees.

PADMA VIBHUSHAN

Sl. No Name Field State 1. Shri K J Yesudas Art-Music Kerala 2. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Others-Spiritualism Tamil Nadu 3. Shri Sharad Pawar Public Affairs Maharashtra 4. Shri Murli Manohar Joshi Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh 5. Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao Science & Engineering Karnataka 6. Late Shri Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous) Public Affairs Madhya Pradesh 7. Late Shri PA Sangma (Posthumous) Public Affairs Meghalaya

Padma Bhushan

Sl. No. Name Field State 8. Shri Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Art-Music Rajasthan 9. Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad Dwivedi Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 10. Shri Tehemton Udwadia Medicine Maharashtra 11. Shri Ratna Sundar Maharaj Others-Spiritualism Gujarat 12. Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati Others-Yoga Bihar 13. H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner) Literature & Education Thailand 14. Late Shri Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous) Literature & Education –Journalism Tamil Nadu

Padma Shri