Indian sportsmen and women awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2017

New Delhi, Jan 25:The people who are honoured with the Padma Shri, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik feature in the list of Padma awardees for 2017. Other sports personalities on the list include the Indian hockey captain PR Sreejesh, Paralympic gold medallist Thangavellu Mariyappan, gymnast Dipa Karmakar and discus thrower Vikas Gowda.

The Centre has also cleared the Padma Bhushan for former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Olympic medalist and badminton player PV Sindhu and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. Sindhu who became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at Olympics in 2016, is already the youngest recipient of India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri which was conferred on her in 2015.

 In a heartening development, this year’s Padma awards list seems to have focused on ‘unsung heroes’. Included among the awardees are Imrat Khan, a folk singer from West Bengal and an IITian from Madhya Pradesh who has dedicated his life to social work. There is also Sukri Bommagowda, known as the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkalga tribe, one of the three aboriginal tribes of the Uttara Kannada district.

Others include a physically challenged farmer who transformed drought-hit Banaskantha in Gujarat into a major pomegranate producer and a tea-garden worker in West Bengal who converted his bike into an ambulance.

Eli Ahmed, a writer activist from Assam known for her contribution to children’s and women’s literature, and Anuradha Koirala, who has rescued and rehabilitated 12,000 sex trafficking victims, will be honoured with the Padma Shri award.

The Padma Shri will also be conferred on the captain of Indian cricket team for the visually challenged who led it to T20 and ODI world cups

The full list is as follows:

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons as per the list below. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees.  19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees.

PADMA VIBHUSHAN

Sl. No Name Field State
1. Shri K J Yesudas Art-Music Kerala
2. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Others-Spiritualism Tamil Nadu
3. Shri Sharad Pawar Public Affairs Maharashtra
4. Shri Murli Manohar Joshi Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh
5. Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao Science & Engineering Karnataka
6. Late Shri Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous) Public Affairs Madhya Pradesh
7. Late Shri PA Sangma

(Posthumous)

 Public Affairs Meghalaya

 

Padma Bhushan

Sl. No. Name Field State
8. Shri Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Art-Music Rajasthan
9. Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad Dwivedi Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh
10. Shri Tehemton Udwadia Medicine Maharashtra
11. Shri Ratna Sundar Maharaj Others-Spiritualism Gujarat
12. Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati Others-Yoga Bihar
13. H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner) Literature & Education Thailand
14. Late Shri Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous) Literature & Education –Journalism Tamil Nadu

           

Padma Shri 

Sl. No Name Field State
15. Smt. Basanti Bisht Art-Music Uttarakhand
16. Shri Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair Art-Dance Kerala
17. Smt. Aruna Mohanty Art-Dance Odisha
18. Smt. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan Art-Cinema Karnataka
19. Shri Sadhu Meher Art-Cinema Odisha
20. Shri T K Murthy Art-Music Tamil Nadu
21. Shri Laishram Birendrakumar Singh Art-Music Manipur
22. Shri Krishna Ram Chaudhary Art-Music Uttar Pradesh
23. Smt. Baoa Devi Art-Painting Bihar
24. Shri Tilak Gitai Art-Painting Rajasthan
25. Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri Rao Art-Sculpture Telangana
26. Shri Jitendra Haripal Art-Music Odisha
27. Shri Kailash Kher Art-Music Maharashtra
28. Smt. Parassala B Ponnammal Art-Music Kerala
29. Smt. Sukri Bommagowda Art-Music Karnataka
30. Shri Mukund Nayak Art-Music Jharkhand
31. Shri Purushottam Upadhyay Art-Music Gujarat
32. Smt. Anuradha Paudwal Art-Music Maharashtra
33. Shri Wareppa Naba Nil Art-Theatre Manipur
34. Shri Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary Civil Service Telangana
35. Shri T.K. Viswanathan Civil Service Haryana
36. Shri Kanwal Sibal Civil Service Delhi
37. Shri Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla Literature & Education Sikkim
38. Smt. Eli Ahmed Literature & Education Assam
39. Dr. Narendra Kohli Literature & Education Delhi
40. Prof. G. Venkatasubbiah Literature & Education Karnataka
41. Shri Akkitham Achyuthan Namboothiri Literature & Education Kerala
42. Shri Kashi Nath Pandita Literature & Education Jammu & Kashmir
43. Shri Chamu Krishna Shastry Literature & Education Delhi
44. Shri Harihar Kripalu Tripathi Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh
45. Shri Michel Danino Literature & Education Tamil Nadu
46. Shri Punam Suri Literature & Education Delhi
47. Shri VG Patel Literature & Education Gujarat
48. Smt. V Koteswaramma Literature & Education Andhra Pradesh
49. Shri Balbir Dutt Literature & Education-Journalism Jharkhand
50. Smt. Bhawana Somaaya Literature & Education-Journalism Maharashtra
51. Shri Vishnu Pandya Literature & Education-Journalism Gujarat
52. Dr. Subroto Das Medicine Gujarat
53. Dr. (Smt.) Bhakti Yadav Medicine Madhya Pradesh
54. Dr. Mohammed Abdul Waheed Medicine Telangana
55. Dr. Madan Madhav Godbole Medicine Uttar Pradesh
56. Dr. Devendra Dayabhai Patel Medicine Gujarat
57. Prof. Harkishan Singh Medicine Chandigarh
58. Dr. Mukut Minz Medicine Chandigarh
59. Shri Arun Kumar Sharma Others-Archaeology Chhattisgarh
60. Shri Sanjeev Kapoor Others-Culinary Maharashtra
61. Smt. Meenakshi Amma Others-Martial Art Kerala
62. Shri Genabhai Dargabhai Patel Others-Agriculture Gujarat
63. Shri Chandrakant Pithawa Science & Engineering Telangana
64. Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray Science & Engineering West Bengal
65. Shri Chintakindi Mallesham Science & Engineering Andhra Pradesh
66. Shri Jitendra Nath Goswami Science & Engineering Assam
67. Shri Daripalli Ramaiah Social Work Telangana
68. Shri Girish Bhardwaj Social Work Karnataka
69. Shri Karimul Hak Social Work West Bengal
70. Shri Bipin Ganatra Social Work West Bengal
71. Smt. Nivedita Raghunath Bhide Social work Tamil Nadu
72. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari Social Work Maharashtra
73. Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal Social Work Punjab
74. Shri Virat Kohli Sports-Cricket Delhi
75. Shri Shekar Naik Sports-Cricket Karnataka
76. Shri Vikasa Gowda Sports-Discus Throw Karnataka
77. Smt. Deepa Malik Sports-Athletics Haryana
78. Shri Mariyappan Thangavelu Sports-Athletics Tamil Nadu
79. Smt. Dipa Karmakar Sports-Gymnastics Tripura
80. Shri P R Shreejesh Sports-Hockey Kerala
81. Smt. Sakshi Malik Sports-Wrestling Haryana
82. Shri Mohan Reddy Venkatrama Bodanapu Trade & Industry Telangana
83. Shri Imrat Khan

(NRI/PIO)

 Art-Music USA
84. Shri Anant Agarwal

(NRI/PIO)

 Literature & Education USA
85. Shri H.R. Shah

(NRI/PIO)

 Literature & Education-Journalism USA
86. Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon

(Posthumous)

 Medicine Tamil Nadu
87. Shri Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya

(Posthumous)

 Others-Archaeology West Bengal
88. Dr. Mapuskar

(Posthumous)

 Social Work Maharashtra
89. Smt. Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner) Social Work Nepal
