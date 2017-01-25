Indian sportsmen and women awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2017
New Delhi, Jan 25:The people who are honoured with the Padma Shri, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik feature in the list of Padma awardees for 2017. Other sports personalities on the list include the Indian hockey captain PR Sreejesh, Paralympic gold medallist Thangavellu Mariyappan, gymnast Dipa Karmakar and discus thrower Vikas Gowda.
The Centre has also cleared the Padma Bhushan for former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Olympic medalist and badminton player PV Sindhu and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. Sindhu who became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at Olympics in 2016, is already the youngest recipient of India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri which was conferred on her in 2015.
Others include a physically challenged farmer who transformed drought-hit Banaskantha in Gujarat into a major pomegranate producer and a tea-garden worker in West Bengal who converted his bike into an ambulance.
Eli Ahmed, a writer activist from Assam known for her contribution to children’s and women’s literature, and Anuradha Koirala, who has rescued and rehabilitated 12,000 sex trafficking victims, will be honoured with the Padma Shri award.
The Padma Shri will also be conferred on the captain of Indian cricket team for the visually challenged who led it to T20 and ODI world cups
The full list is as follows:
Padma Awards 2017 announced
Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons as per the list below. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees.
PADMA VIBHUSHAN
|Sl. No
|Name
|Field
|State
|1.
|Shri K J Yesudas
|Art-Music
|Kerala
|2.
|Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
|Others-Spiritualism
|Tamil Nadu
|3.
|Shri Sharad Pawar
|Public Affairs
|Maharashtra
|4.
|Shri Murli Manohar Joshi
|Public Affairs
|Uttar Pradesh
|5.
|Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao
|Science & Engineering
|Karnataka
|6.
|Late Shri Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Madhya Pradesh
|7.
|Late Shri PA Sangma
(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Meghalaya
Padma Bhushan
|Sl. No.
|Name
|Field
|State
|8.
|Shri Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
|Art-Music
|Rajasthan
|9.
|Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad Dwivedi
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|10.
|Shri Tehemton Udwadia
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|11.
|Shri Ratna Sundar Maharaj
|Others-Spiritualism
|Gujarat
|12.
|Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati
|Others-Yoga
|Bihar
|13.
|H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner)
|Literature & Education
|Thailand
|14.
|Late Shri Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous)
|Literature & Education –Journalism
|Tamil Nadu
Padma Shri
|Sl. No
|Name
|Field
|State
|15.
|Smt. Basanti Bisht
|Art-Music
|Uttarakhand
|16.
|Shri Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair
|Art-Dance
|Kerala
|17.
|Smt. Aruna Mohanty
|Art-Dance
|Odisha
|18.
|Smt. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan
|Art-Cinema
|Karnataka
|19.
|Shri Sadhu Meher
|Art-Cinema
|Odisha
|20.
|Shri T K Murthy
|Art-Music
|Tamil Nadu
|21.
|Shri Laishram Birendrakumar Singh
|Art-Music
|Manipur
|22.
|Shri Krishna Ram Chaudhary
|Art-Music
|Uttar Pradesh
|23.
|Smt. Baoa Devi
|Art-Painting
|Bihar
|24.
|Shri Tilak Gitai
|Art-Painting
|Rajasthan
|25.
|Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri Rao
|Art-Sculpture
|Telangana
|26.
|Shri Jitendra Haripal
|Art-Music
|Odisha
|27.
|Shri Kailash Kher
|Art-Music
|Maharashtra
|28.
|Smt. Parassala B Ponnammal
|Art-Music
|Kerala
|29.
|Smt. Sukri Bommagowda
|Art-Music
|Karnataka
|30.
|Shri Mukund Nayak
|Art-Music
|Jharkhand
|31.
|Shri Purushottam Upadhyay
|Art-Music
|Gujarat
|32.
|Smt. Anuradha Paudwal
|Art-Music
|Maharashtra
|33.
|Shri Wareppa Naba Nil
|Art-Theatre
|Manipur
|34.
|Shri Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary
|Civil Service
|Telangana
|35.
|Shri T.K. Viswanathan
|Civil Service
|Haryana
|36.
|Shri Kanwal Sibal
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|37.
|Shri Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla
|Literature & Education
|Sikkim
|38.
|Smt. Eli Ahmed
|Literature & Education
|Assam
|39.
|Dr. Narendra Kohli
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|40.
|Prof. G. Venkatasubbiah
|Literature & Education
|Karnataka
|41.
|Shri Akkitham Achyuthan Namboothiri
|Literature & Education
|Kerala
|42.
|Shri Kashi Nath Pandita
|Literature & Education
|Jammu & Kashmir
|43.
|Shri Chamu Krishna Shastry
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|44.
|Shri Harihar Kripalu Tripathi
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|45.
|Shri Michel Danino
|Literature & Education
|Tamil Nadu
|46.
|Shri Punam Suri
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|47.
|Shri VG Patel
|Literature & Education
|Gujarat
|48.
|Smt. V Koteswaramma
|Literature & Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|49.
|Shri Balbir Dutt
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|Jharkhand
|50.
|Smt. Bhawana Somaaya
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|Maharashtra
|51.
|Shri Vishnu Pandya
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|Gujarat
|52.
|Dr. Subroto Das
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|53.
|Dr. (Smt.) Bhakti Yadav
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
|54.
|Dr. Mohammed Abdul Waheed
|Medicine
|Telangana
|55.
|Dr. Madan Madhav Godbole
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|56.
|Dr. Devendra Dayabhai Patel
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|57.
|Prof. Harkishan Singh
|Medicine
|Chandigarh
|58.
|Dr. Mukut Minz
|Medicine
|Chandigarh
|59.
|Shri Arun Kumar Sharma
|Others-Archaeology
|Chhattisgarh
|60.
|Shri Sanjeev Kapoor
|Others-Culinary
|Maharashtra
|61.
|Smt. Meenakshi Amma
|Others-Martial Art
|Kerala
|62.
|Shri Genabhai Dargabhai Patel
|Others-Agriculture
|Gujarat
|63.
|Shri Chandrakant Pithawa
|Science & Engineering
|Telangana
|64.
|Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray
|Science & Engineering
|West Bengal
|65.
|Shri Chintakindi Mallesham
|Science & Engineering
|Andhra Pradesh
|66.
|Shri Jitendra Nath Goswami
|Science & Engineering
|Assam
|67.
|Shri Daripalli Ramaiah
|Social Work
|Telangana
|68.
|Shri Girish Bhardwaj
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|69.
|Shri Karimul Hak
|Social Work
|West Bengal
|70.
|Shri Bipin Ganatra
|Social Work
|West Bengal
|71.
|Smt. Nivedita Raghunath Bhide
|Social work
|Tamil Nadu
|72.
|Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|73.
|Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal
|Social Work
|Punjab
|74.
|Shri Virat Kohli
|Sports-Cricket
|Delhi
|75.
|Shri Shekar Naik
|Sports-Cricket
|Karnataka
|76.
|Shri Vikasa Gowda
|Sports-Discus Throw
|Karnataka
|77.
|Smt. Deepa Malik
|Sports-Athletics
|Haryana
|78.
|Shri Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Sports-Athletics
|Tamil Nadu
|79.
|Smt. Dipa Karmakar
|Sports-Gymnastics
|Tripura
|80.
|Shri P R Shreejesh
|Sports-Hockey
|Kerala
|81.
|Smt. Sakshi Malik
|Sports-Wrestling
|Haryana
|82.
|Shri Mohan Reddy Venkatrama Bodanapu
|Trade & Industry
|Telangana
|83.
|Shri Imrat Khan
(NRI/PIO)
|Art-Music
|USA
|84.
|Shri Anant Agarwal
(NRI/PIO)
|Literature & Education
|USA
|85.
|Shri H.R. Shah
(NRI/PIO)
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|USA
|86.
|Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon
(Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|87.
|Shri Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya
(Posthumous)
|Others-Archaeology
|West Bengal
|88.
|Dr. Mapuskar
(Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|89.
|Smt. Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner)
|Social Work
|Nepal