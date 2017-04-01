Indian student attacked in Poland alive, says Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi , April1 : External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday confirmed that the Indian student who was beaten in Poland is alive, contrary to what earlier reports suggested.

“There was an incident of beating. Fortunately, he has survived. We are inquiring into all aspects of the incident,” Swaraj tweeted.

Meanwhile, Swaraj has sought report from the Indian Ambassador in Poland over the attack on the students in Poland’s Poznan city.

“I have just spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Poland and asked for a report. @IndiaPoland,” Swaraj tweeted.

Further details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)