Indian student commits suicide at University Campus in Dubai

Dubai, Feb 9: A 21-year-old Indian student committed suicide at a University Campus in Dubai.

The Indian student who came along with his father to pay fees, jumped from the fifth floor of the building.

The Dubai Police is investigating the case.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, officials found the student lying in a pool of blood. It reported a close friend of the student as saying, that the he had come to the university with his father to pay his fees and told his father that he wanted to use the washroom. After which he jumped to death.

Murdoch University Dubai confirmed on Thursday the death of one of their students. “We wish to express our sincere condolences to family members, friends and colleagues. We are working closely with the relevant authorities. The University is also providing counseling services to all students and staff,” the University said in a statement