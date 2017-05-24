Indian student in US touches his dean’s feet at his graduation ceremony ,Twitter goes berserk

Chicago, May24: Whether it’s Rani Mukerji’s “London mein rehne se, wahaan padhne likhne se, main apne sanskaar nahi bhooli,” in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Akshay Kumar’s speech in Namaste London, Indians love a good dose of sanskaar.

Perhaps that’s why a video of an Indian student touching his dean’s feet at his graduation ceremony has gone viral on social media.

During the Commencement Ceremony at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, US, an Indian student, Gaurav Jhaveri, bowed down to touch his dean’s feet after receiving his graduation degree. Watch the video below:

Touching someone’s feet is an Indian mark of respect. And while it is common to see that in our country, it definitely left the dean baffled. His expression says it all.

A short clip of the incident has since then gone viral on Twitter with over 11,000 ‘likes’ and 11,000 retweets.