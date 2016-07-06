Indian swimmers Sajan and Shivani selected for Rio Games

NEW DELHI July 6: With no Indian swimmer managing to achieve the A qualification mark for Rio Olympics, the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday selected Kerala’s Sajan Prakash and Haryana’s Shivani Kataria to represent the country at the Games. India have got two quota for the Olympics. The two swimmers will participate in the Games under Universality quota.

The A qualification mark would have ensured direct entry to the Rio Olympics. A total of five swimmers including Sandeep Sejwal (100m & 200m breaststroke), Sajan Prakash (200m butterfly, 400m & 1500m freestyle), Supriyo Mondal (200m butterfly), Virdhawal Khade (50m freestyle) and Saurabh Sangvekar (400m freestyle) have made the B cut.

Sajan, who has been training in Phuket along with Shivani Kataria under a FINA scholarship, was the second best in terms of FINA points after Asian Games bronze medallist Sejwal who had 822 points in 200m breaststroke and 808 points in 100m breaststroke.