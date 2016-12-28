Indian teacher found dead in Dubai apartment

Dubai, Dec 28 (IANS) An Indian faculty member of an educational institute here was found dead in his apartment days after he stopped reporting to work, the media reported.

Antony Benjamin hailed from Jaipur and committed suicide in his apartment located in Dubai’s Al Karama district on December 14, the Khaleej Times quoted police sources as saying on Tuesday.

Friends and colleagues of Benjamin came to know about his death on December 15, two days after he did not report to work.

The police officials did not divulge how he committed suicide or the reasons behind it. However, they said that the door of Benjamin’s apartment was found locked from inside.

“He was working normally in our institute until the last weekend and he had applied for leave for next Monday,” said a collegue of the deceased at One Attempt, a Knowledge Village-based educational and training institute in Dubai.

“He had been a faculty here for four years,” said another colleague, adding that they did not notice any signs of depression.

A representative of the institute said they were completing the formalities with the Dubai Police before repatriating the body to India.

“Our senior officials are travelling and once they come back, we will have a condolence meeting,” he said.

Benjamin is survived by his daughter in India.

–IANS

soni/vt