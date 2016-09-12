Indian team for New Zealand series announced; no surprises

New Delhi, Sep 12 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced 15-member squad for the New Zealand Test series.

Virat Kohli will lead the squad, while K L Rahul will be the vice captain.

K L Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Murli Vijay, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra and Umesh Yadav are the other players.

The three-test series will begin in Kanpur on September 22.