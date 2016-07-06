Indian techie abducted in Libya, released, tweets Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi July 6 Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj announced today on Twitter that the Indian embassy in Libya has secured the release of Regi Joseph, a techie who was abducted in the strife-torn country earlier this year.

The minister added that the release was possible thanks to the efforts of Azar AH Khan, the Indian ambassador in Libya.

Joseph, who hails from Kerala’s Kozhikode district, used to work with the Civilian Registration Authority in Tripoli, the capital of Libya, since 2014. Joseph lived in the war-torn country with wife Sheeja, a nurse who works there, and three children. The Hindu reported that he was abducted by unidentified anti-government militia group near the capital city.

In April, Swaraj confirmed Joseph’s abduction and added that the Indian government was making all efforts to secure his release