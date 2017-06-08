Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski won the mixed doubles title at the French Open

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski won the mixed doubles title at the French Open after beating Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the final on Thursday in Paris. With this win, Bopanna became the fourth Indian — after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza — to lift a Grand Slam trophy.

Playing only his second Grand Slam final, Bopanna and Dabrowski saved two match points to eke out a memorable win. After a see-saw battle the Indo-Canadian pair emerged champions.

Bopanna, aged 37, entered the final of a Grand Slam tournament after a gap of seven years.