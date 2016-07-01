Indian terror group urges Muslim youths to carry out local attacks, ISIS behind the curtain: intelligence wing

Hyderabad, July 1: The war fronts of Syria were a dream destination for Indian ISIS recruits. But now these Indians are being prepared to unleash terror back on home soil. Recent arrests and intelligence reviews show that the terror group is working on a franchise model, urging young Muslim youths to carry out local strikes. With five arrests from Hyderabad on Wednesday, the number of ISIS recruits in custody has gone up to 54, a report in the mailonlineindia says.

The National Investigation Agency, which busted the module, says the rookies were in touch with a former Indian Mujahideen member who is now part of Islamic State, and were plotting terror strikes and communal clashes.

India has the world’s third-largest Muslim population at nearly 175 million, but only a handful of them have joined the West Asian group. Intelligence officials say the new trend of ISIS aspirants working as “freelance jihadis” is alarming.

“ISIS modules being set up in India is more dangerous than some youth wanting to travel to Syria,” said a counter-terror official.

Sources said the Hyderabad module was targeting VIPs and vital installations as well as public places. It is alleged that the members are experts at putting together improvised explosive devices.

“They were arrested since it was clear that their planning was at an actionable stage,” said an NIA officer.

Hyderabad in particular has become a hub of ISIS-related activity. Several youths have been apprehended and stopped from travelling to Syria to join the group, while a number of arrests have also taken place from the city in the last two years.

Security agencies are making efforts to identify more recruits in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. The NIA this year busted an ISIS-inspired terror module called “Janood-ul-Khalifa-e-Hind”, or the Army of Caliph in India, carrying out countrywide arrests.

Investigations have also revealed the group was making efforts to establish a channel of procurement for explosives and weapons, to identify locations for terror training camps, and to motivate new recruits to target police officers and foreigners in India – as well as carrying out terrorist activities.

The NIA claimed that those arrested were found to be in communication with some active members through chatting applications in order to motivate them to join ISIS.

In a video circulated in May, a group of Indian fighters vowed to avenge the deaths of Muslims killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots and elsewhere.

Sources say the ISIS recruits are like a ‘B’ team of the Indian Mujahideen, who are being readied by members of the indigenous terror group who crossed over to Pakistan when a series of arrests followed the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi.

Some of them later joined ISIS, and Shafi Armar, a former IM member, is a key operative who is scouting for jihadi recruits for Islamic State.

His brother, Maulana Abdul Qadir Sultan Armar, now reportedly killed, has also been identified as one of the handlers of Indian ISIS recruits.

Till now, six Indians have reportedly died fighting for ISIS in Syria. According to intelligence reports, 23 Indians travelled to Syria to join the terror group – but two have managed to return.