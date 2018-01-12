Indian troops prepared to deal with China: Chief of Army Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi, Jan 12: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday asserted that Indian army is well prepared to deal with any emerging threat from the Chinese side.

Rawat also averred that the government too is dealing with the situation on the diplomatic front.

“It is not because we saw a threat. Chinese troops were very well equipped. So we felt why not send better quality equipment for our own jawans – better jackets and helmets. It shows that we are better prepared: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on stylised bulletproof helmets,” Rawat said at a press conference here.

“We are capable and also have mechanisms. Troops are earmarked, and should a situation arise, our troops are ready to cater,” he added.

In case of a threat at the military level, Rawat further said, “We need to have capacities to ensure that ammunition can move from one sector to another and we are focusing on it. We also need to build capacity to move forces from western sector to northern sectors.”

On the question of whether China was supporting terrorists, Rawat said, “They are not supporting terrorist directly. We have not seen direct support coming.”

The military is also concentrating more on neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, he added.

The Army Chief also assured that retreat of both the countries’ troop from Doklam plateau but added that the army is prepared for any change in the situation.

“We have the possibility of more movements after the winter is over. We are prepared to handle,” the Army Chief said while assuring that the security forces are manning the border continuously.

“We are more concerned about cyber and information warfare. We have to have good firewalls and systems,” Rawat said, adding that the Army is “part of the national effort in ensuring cybersecurity.” (ANI)