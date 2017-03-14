Indian Wells Masters: Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber entered fourth round

California, March 14: Indian Wells – Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams booked her place in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters singles event with a straight-sets victory over Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic on Yesterday.

The 12-seeded Venus defeated Safarova 6-4, 6-2 in a match that lasted for just sixtythree minutes.

Venus Williams, seeded 12th in her second tournament since a runner-up finishes to her sister Serena in the Australian Open in January, will now face either sixth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland or Chinese veteran Peng Shuai to enter the semi-finals of Indian Wells Masters.

Meantime, World Number 2 Germany’s Angelique Kerber also overcame France’s Pauline Parmentier 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the event.

Angelique Kerber, who returns to the numero one spot in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings on Monday, needed two hours and 30 minutes to beat Pauline Parmentier under a hot sunny day.

“It was a tough match and a high-level match from both of us,” the second-seeded German said on court after her two hours, 33-minute victory. “Pauline played unbelievably from the first ball, and we both battled until the end.”

Kerber persevered despite Parmentier saving 13 break points in the match.

Kerber will next face Elena Sergeyevna Vesnina of Russia to book her place in the semis.

(ANI)