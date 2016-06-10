Indian woman kidnapped in Afghanistan

Kabul/New Delhi, June 10 : Suspected militants have abducted an Indian female aid worker from the volatile Afghanistan capital of Kabul, Indian and Afghan officials said on Friday.

The woman was identified as Judith D’Souza, 40, a senior technical advisor on gender with the Aga Khan Developmental Network in Kabul, sources in Delhi said.

Believed to be from Kolkata, D’Souza was kidnapped late on Thursday, the sources said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for her abduction.

The Indian embassy in Kabul is in touch with senior Afghan authorities and the government, the sources said, adding that officials in Delhi were also in contact with her family in Kolkata.

They said all efforts were being made by the Afghan authorities to secure her release.

This is not the first time that an Indian aid worker has been kidnapped in Afghanistan. Taliban militants have mostly been blamed for the kidnappings. Many Indian establishments have also been targeted in the past in Afghanistan where New Delhi has pledged and made huge investments to rebuild the war-torn country.

The latest in a series of terror strikes on Indian interests in Afghanistan was on an Indian consulate on March 2.

The abduction comes as the Indian Embassy issued a security alert earlier last month for its citizens residing in Afghanistan and travelling to the country.

“All Indians residing and travelling to Afghanistan are advised that the security situation in the country remains highly volatile. Terrorist attacks have taken place in the country against foreigners and are expected to continue. There is also the risk of kidnapping and hostage taking throughout the Afghanistan,” a statement said.